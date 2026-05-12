Fifth person files to run for Congress

Election filing week ended with another dozen people adding their names to those running for office.

Filing week began May 4. By 5 p.m. Friday, 32 people had filed to run for Congress, Legislative and Judicial races in both Clallam and Jefferson counties while another 77 individuals filed for races in Clallam County, and Jefferson County saw 56 file to run through the state Secretary of State’s Office.

To see the full list of candidates for Clallam County, go to tinyurl.com/PDN-Clallam-Filings.

To see the full list of candidates for Jefferson County, go to tinyurl.com/PDN-Jefferson-Filings.

Congressional race

Sequim woman Macy Jones, who did not choose a party preference, filed Friday afternoon to run for the 6th Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard.

Jones joined Randall, Brian P. O’Gorman, I-Shelton, Leon Lawson, R-Aberdeen, and Teresa Fox, R-Bremerton, in vying for the seat.

Public utility race

Rick Paschall of Sequim became the fifth person to file to run for the Clallam County PUD 1 Commissioner District 2 seat.

He joined Missi Baker of Port Angeles, Randy Brackett of Sequim, Timothy Dalton of Port Angeles and John W. “Jack” Smith of Sequim in competing for the position.

“I have over 30 years experience working in the Pacific Northwest electric utility industry,” Paschall said. “I know the industry, the players, the politics and how things get done. I believe the utility is facing a lot of challenge that are going to put pressure on the rates.”

Paschall ran for PUD commissioner once before but had to resign from the race, he said.

“I want to try to keep rates as low as possible,” he said.

Clallam County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Clallam County Democratic Party: Jon Hamilton of Port Angeles 103, Lewis W. Bennett of Port Angeles 112, Wendy Rae Johnson of Port Angeles 113, Jamie Porter of Agnew 201, Mike Libera of Dry Creek 224 and Linda T. Campbell of Freshwater Bay 223.

Jefferson County precinct races

The following people filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Democratic Party: John N. Collins of Port Townsend III-1103, Patricia Ann Teal of Port Townsend V-1105 and Cynthia Koan of Port Townsend VIII-1108.

The following person filed to run for precinct positions with the Jefferson County Republican Party: Leslie Pebley of Coyle-3702.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.