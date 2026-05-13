Lodging tax funding to support Clallam parks’ marketing efforts

PORT ANGELES — Funds collected through the 2026 hotel/motel tax will help the Clallam County Parks, Fair and Facilities Department change how it handles branding, marketing and content creation.

The Clallam County commissioners approved a personal services agreement with the department on Tuesday for $90,000.

“There is an attached specific scope of work, but generally it includes branding, marketing and content,” county Administrator Todd Mielke said. “It includes visual content creation and management, as well as an update on park maps and signage, all regarding those facilities that draw people to our area.”

Parks, Fair & Facilities Director Don Crawford first brought the personal services agreement to the commissioners during their work session on April 27.

“I think this is really important because this grant represents a real change in how my department, the parks element of my department, has perceived marketing and advertising,” Crawford said. “It was a very serious commitment on the part of the (Lodging Tax Advisory Committee) to trust us enough to grant us this opportunity.”

As part of the agreement, the parks department will form an ad hoc committee, including two or three members from Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), to ensure there are regular meetings which keep the department moving forward in the spirit of its scope of work, Crawford said.

“We want to make sure, from day one, that we have everything moving forward and we’re doing it according to best practices,” he said. “We have a lot of folks in this county that are subject matter experts, and we are very wise to involve them and get their input.”

The agreement will fund about a one-year effort in marketing, Crawford said.

“The goal here is to lay the foundation to put all the pieces in place,” he said.

The scope of work in the agreement details what the department plans to use the money for.

“Clallam County Parks and Facilities will contract with a local consultancy within the travel and tourism industry to research and craft a comprehensive marketing plan to deliver practical, timely and interesting information to residents and visitors to the county’s parks and facilities,” county documents state. “This information, delivered in various formats, will help visitors plan an extended trip to the Olympic Peninsula, including stops at Clallam County parks.”

First, under branding, marketing and content service, the department plans to manage social media with a content calendar, postings on Instagram and Facebook and Google business profile updates. The department also plans to gather user-generated content and management engagement.

“Utilizing data collected from a 10/2025 marketing survey, this marketing plan will feature steps toward: increased awareness of Clallam County Parks and Facilities as an asset of Olympic Peninsula tourism, inspiring stories that turn ‘lookers’ into on-site visitors, timely information about individual parks and facilities, from current conditions to campsite availability, and building relationships with potential visitors, residents and industry partners through visibility, trust and collaboration,” county documents state.

The 2024-29 Olympic Peninsula Tourism Master Plan includes a goal to create and sustain a more vibrant, sustainable, year-round visitor economy. This marketing campaign will accomplish that by using targeted advertisements across digital and traditional media, according to county documents.

“Through a combination of the targeted advertising and marketing tactics mentioned previously, and Clallam County Parks’ commitment to participating in tourism industry activities such as FAM tours and media visits, international and national visibility will increase, making Clallam County Parks a stellar option for outdoor recreation on the Olympic Peninsula,” county documents state.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.