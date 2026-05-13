Park visitors look at a huge inflatable globe that was on display in the Commons at Fort Worden State Park for Global Earth Repair Convergence through Monday. The globe is the work of Eric James Morris of Orcas Island, sitting on the tailgate, who has been making globes for more than 40 years. The convergence had a number of workshops, panels, vendors and music over a five-day period to help bring the world together and to heal and cool the planet. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Park visitors look at a huge inflatable globe that was on display in the Commons at Fort Worden State Park for Global Earth Repair Convergence through Monday.

The globe is the work of Eric James Morris of Orcas Island, sitting on the tailgate, who has been making globes for more than 40 years.

The convergence had a number of workshops, panels, vendors and music over a five-day period to help bring the world together and to heal and cool the planet.