Peninsula College to host events with Writer-in-Residence

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College will welcome James McGrath Morris as its 2026 Writer-in-Residence from Tuesday through Thursday.

Morris’ last biography, “Tony Hillerman: A Life,” is about the author of the 18-book Leaphorn and Chee series, which has recently been adapted for the AMC series Dark Winds, produced by George R. R. Martin and the late Robert Redford.

Morris is an award-winning biographer whose other works include “Eye on the Struggle: Ethel Payne, The First Lady of the Black Press” and “Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print, and Power.”

During Morris’ residence, several events are planned:

• 10 a.m. Tuesday, a reception with remarks by Suzy Ames, the college’s president, at the Pirate Union Building, J-47, on the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a reading by Morris followed by a faculty-led discussion with professors Matt Teorey and Michael Mills.

• 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, a radio interview on the Todd Ortloff Show, 1450-AM.

• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, a reading and book signing at the Pirate Union Building. Books will be available for purchase.

• 4 p.m. Wednesday, an author presentation, Q&A and book signing at the Port Townsend Public Library, 1220 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

• 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Studium Generale presentation, “Tony Hillerman: A Life,” with an introduction by Kate Reavey, at the Little Theater on the Port Angeles campus.

• 1:30 p.m. Screening of “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” in the Little Theater.

For more information, contact Rich Riski at rriski@pencol.edu.