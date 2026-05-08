Salish Sea Early Music Festival performance set for Sunday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present Handel and Bach at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature Hans-Jürgen Schnoor of Lübeck, Germany, playing harpsichord; Maike Albrecht, a soprano from Lübeck, Germany; Susie Napper of Montreal playing viola da gamba; and the festival’s artistic director, Jeffrey Cohan, playing the baroque flute.

While they were born in the same year not more than 80 miles apart and are recognized as two of history’s great composers, Bach and Handel never met.

The program includes six of Handel’s nine German arias, selected Bach arias from cantatas, the Italian Concerto for solo harpsichord and Bach’s entire cantata “Ich habe genug.”

Future concerts in the festival include:

• June 7 — Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Cohan.

• June 28 — The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.