Art exhibits to open Sunday in Port Hadlock

Britt Greenland’s “Clark Island Summer,” an oil painting on a cradled panel, will be part of her exhibit “Shimmering Light” opening Sunday at the Bayside Art Gallery in Port Hadlock.

PORT HADLOCK — A reception for Britt Greenland and Quimper Art will be conducted from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will celebrate the opening of Greenland’s exhibit, “Shimmering Light,” and Quimper Arts’ exhibit, “Painted From Life,” at the Bayside Art Gallery, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

All the art will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Bayside Housing and Services, which provides support for people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Jefferson County.

Greenland’s exhibit will feature a collection of 10 new oil paintings that explore the beauty of light across the rugged landscapes of the Cascades and the Puget Sound.

Greenland, a plein air painter, is a member of the Puget Sound Group of NW Artists. Her work is defined by an impressionistic side of realism, utilizing bold brushstrokes and warm and cool color contrasts.

“My hope is that each painting helps you to feel you are basking in the sun,” Greenland said. “I want you to instinctively squint when you look at one of my paintings. I want you to believe that, if you close your eyes, you will see that light coming through your eyelids and feel warmth on your face and lightness in your heart.”

The Quimper Arts exhibit, “Painted From Life: A Celebration of Direct Observation and Community Artistry,” will showcase a collection of works created through the practice of working directly from life.

The show will highlight a range of styles and mediums, including charcoal, pastel and watercolor, that reflect the individual voices within the collective.

“There is a specific honesty that occurs when an artist works in the presence of their subject,” said Christopher Forrest, the gallery’s curator. “This show isn’t just about the finished pieces; it’s about the shared experience and the focus required to translate a three-dimensional moment onto a two-dimensional surface.”

Both exhibits can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through June 30.

For more information, visit www.baysideart gallery.com.