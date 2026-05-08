Live taping of podcast featured for Community Conversation

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Jeffrey Jones and Dr. Joshua Jones will present a live taping of “Cinemental” at 6 p.m. Monday.

The brothers will tape the podcast during the First Fed Community Conversation series at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The podcast explores mental health and how it’s portrayed in cinema and television.

Jeffrey Jones is a writer, filmmaker and screenwriting professor, and Joshua Jones is a forensic psychiatrist who previously served as chief physician officer at Olympic Medical Center from 2016 to 2023.

The Joneses will begin with an introduction to “Cinemental” and example discussion of the film “Good Will Hunting” before dissecting the film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The podcast will include an audience Q&A.