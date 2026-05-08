OLYMPIC LEAGUE TRACK CHAMPIONHIP: Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce claims two first-place finishes

BELFAIR — Port Angeles’ senior Brody Pierce won two events on the first day of the Class 2A Olympic League SubDistrict Championships on Thursday at North Mason High School.

The top five Olympic League and South Puget Sound League placers plus the next two best from athletic.net qualified automatically for the district meet May 19-20 at Bremerton High School.

Pierce turned in a personal best performance in the long jump, reaching 21 feet, eight inches and also claimed the high jump, clearing 5-10.

Pierce also qualified along with teammates Liam Wilson, Logan Wilson and Chayce Wilson in the 4×100 relay after the Roughriders finished second in 43.17 seconds.

Sequim’s Reid Randall won the 400-meter sprint with new best time of 49.32, ahead of Port Angeles’ Liam Wilson in third with a personal best time of 50.05.

Easton Dempsey qualified fourth in the 1,600 as the senior set a new personal best time of 4:26.67.

Ashton Gedelman set a new personal best of 17.36 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Sequim’s Abraham Herrera and Port Angeles’ Maximus Delano will throw the discus at districts after placing third and fourth, respectively with throws of 120-06 and 116-08.

In the girls competition, Port Angeles’ Brook Pierce and Sequim’s Kalea Keate turned in the highest individual finishes. Pierce was fourth in the 400 with a new best time of 1:02.26, while Keate was fourth in the pole vault (8-feet).

Keate also ran on Sequim’s 4×200 relay which includes Bridget Pyeatt, Kylie Peters and Harper Campbell, and ended up third in 1:50.43.

Other district qualifiers include Port Angeles’ Leia Larson in the 1,600 (fifth, 5:29.03); Sequim’s Madelyn Bower in the shot put (fifth, 29-01).

Baseball District update

PORT ANGELES — The bracket for the Class 2A West Central District No. 3 Class 2A Baseball Tournament has been released with Port Angeles seeded seventh and Sequim earning the No. 9 seed in the 12-team tournament.

The Roughriders will host No. 10-seeded Bremerton in a loser-out contest at Civic Field at 4 p.m. Monday.

With a win, Port Angeles would reach the double elimination portion of the bracket and would face Fife at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wolves will visit No. 8-seeded Franklin Pierce in another loser-out game at 4 p.m. Monday.

If Sequim wins, the Wolves play at Bainbridge at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Calendar Today

Baseball: Class 2B District IV Tournament: Winlock at Forks (loser-out), 11 a.m.

Track & Field: Olympic League Championships Day 2 at North Mason, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer: Class 2A West Central District Tournament: No. 9 Sequim at No. 8 Franklin Pierce (loser-out), 1 p.m.

Class 1A West Central District Tournament: No. 5 East Jefferson at No. 4 Seattle Christian (loser-out), noon.

Monday

Baseball: Class 2A West Central District Tournament: Bremerton at Port Angeles (loser-out), 4 p.m. Civic Field; Sequim at Franklin Pierce (loser-out)), 4 p.m.