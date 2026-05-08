Ladies of Laughter set for Sunday at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Ladies of Laughter will present “Funny & Fabulous” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $55 at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The show, recommended for audiences 13 and older, will feature comedians Wendy Liebman, Stephanie Blum and Karen Rontowski.

Ladies of Laughter, established in 2012, is a national competition and tour featuring up-and-coming female comedians.

Past contestants include Amy Schumer, Melissa Rauch, Tammy Pescatelli, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Michelle Buteau, Zarna Garg, Kelly MacFarland and Dena Blizzard.

Liebman took a class called “How to be a Stand-up Comedian” in 1984. Since then, she has performed on Carson, Letterman, Leno, Fallon, Kimmel, Ferguson and Hollywood Squares TV shows and in clubs throughout the country. She has done specials for HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime and was a semifinalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Blum is the 2002 winner of the Professional Ladies of Laughter and has appeared at the Mohegan Sun Casino, The Comedy Store, Improv, Flappers and the Ice House.

Rontowski has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Sirius Satellite Radio, Comics Unleashed, Comedy.com, Live at Gotham, Comedy Central and Mysteries of the Unexplained.

In addition to performing at Ladies of Laughter events, Rontkowski tours with her Psychic Stand-Up show, which combines stand-up comedy with tarot reading.