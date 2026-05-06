PREP SOFTBALL: Roughriders’ win sets up huge game Friday

BELFAIR — The Port Angeles softball team took care of business against North Mason, getting another huge game from Kennedy Rognlien and a four-hitter from Lynzee Reid and Allison Leitz.

Now, they have to take of business again Friday in a titanic matchup against North Kitsap for the Olympic League championship.

After beating North Mason on Tuesday 5-1, the Roughriders (12-1, 15-2) conclude their regular season against the Vikings (12-1, 14-3) at 4:15 p.m. at Dry Creek Elementary. Port Angeles is ranked No. 4 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index and North Kitsap is ranked No. 6. The Vikings beat the Riders 3-1 in their first game this season behind an outstanding pitching performance by Charizma Fake, who will likely start Friday.

Rognlien is ending the season on a tear. She went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, scoring two runs and driving in one. She is hitting .632 (24-for-38) over her past 10 games.

Mariah Traband was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and three RBIs, while Reid was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Morgan Politika had a hit and two RBIs.

Reid pitched three innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Leitz pitched four innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.

Win or lose Friday, the Riders will begin play May 15 in the District 3 2A tournament in Lacey as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed out of the Olympic League.

Port Angeles 5, North Mason 1

PA 0 0 1 1 1 0 2 — 5 11 1

NM 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 0

Pitching

PA — Reid 3 IP, 3 H, 2 K; Leitz 4 IP, H, 6 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 4-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Reid 2-3, 2 2B; 2 R; Traband 2-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI; Politika 1-3, 2 RBI.

Kingston 14, Sequim 3

SEQUIM — The Sequim softball team gave up 12 hits in a 14-3 loss to Kingston.

Despite the loss the Wolves’ 4-9 Olympic League record, Sequim has a good chance to make the district tournament as the No. 6 seed out of the league.

Mattie Messenger was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Rylie Doig and Rilynn Whitehead each had a hit and an RBI, with Doig also scoring a run.

Sequim (4-9, 5-10) plays at Olympic (7-5, 9-7) at 5 p.m. Friday to conclude the regular season.

Kingston 14, Sequim 3

King. 0 0 3 3 2 0 6 — 14 12 2

Seq. 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 6 3

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 6.1 IP, 12 H, 10 ER, 4 K; Anderson 0.2 IP, K.

Hitting

Seq. — Messenger 2-3, 3B, RBI; Doig 1-3, R, RBI; Whitehead 1-2, RBI.