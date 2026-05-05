PREP SOFTBALL: Forks wins in tuneup for postseason

FORKS — The Forks softball team got up 8-0 on the Port Angeles junior varsity and held on for a 9-4 win over the Roughriders at Fred Orr Park.

The game featured 23 total strikeouts by the teams’ pitchers. It was essentially a tuneup game for Forks which will begin postseason play next week.

Forks’ Bailey Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Chloe Gaydeski was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Avery Dilley also hit a solo home run, while Kailyn Crowder had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Dilley pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Kendyl Woody pitched three innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out two.

For the Riders, freshman Allison Leitz was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Sophia Ritchie was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, while Parker Horn hit a double, scored a run and drove one in.

In the circle, Leitz pitched 3⅔ innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10. Ritchie pitched 2⅓ innings, allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out three.

Leitz and Ritchie joined the Port Angeles varsity team for a game at North Mason on Tuesday after press deadline. The Riders (11-1, 14-2, No. 4 RPI) will next play North Kitsap (11-1, 13-3, No. 6 RPI) at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Dry Creek Elementary in a game that will likely determine first place in the Olympic League. North Kitsap beat Port Angeles 3-1 in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Forks (8-2, 12-5) is done with the regular season unless the Spartans add a game or two. The Spartans will likely begin play in the District 4 2B tournament on May 15 as a No. 2 seed out of the Pacific 2B League.

Forks 9, PAJV 4

PAJV 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 — 4 6 4

Forks 3 0 5 0 0 1 x — 9 8 1

Pitching

PAJV — Leitz 3.2 IP, 2 H, 10 K; Ritchie 2.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 K.

Forks — Dilley 4 IP, 2 H, 8 K; Woody 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Johnson 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Gaydeski 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dilley 1-3, HR, R, RBI; Crowder 1-2, R, RBI.

PAJV — Leitz 2-4, 2B, R; Ritchie 2-3, 2 R, RBI, SB; Horn 1-2, 2B, R, RBI.

Quilcene 6, Muckleshoot Tribal 5

QUILCENE — The Quilcene softball team got off to a fast start, then hung on to beat Muckleshoot 6-5.

Quilcene got up 6-3 after three innings. Muckleshoot scored in the seventh inning on a steal of home base to make it 6-5, but Quilcene got a groundout to end the game.

Charlotte Fay was 3-for-3, while Kindle Iverson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

Cora Canterbury had a hit, two runs scored and three stolen bases, while Brylee Evans was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eva Shafer scored two runs and stole three bases.

Fay pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out six. Canterbury pitched two innings, allowing one hit and an earned run. She struck out four.

Quilcene (7-2) next hosts Redeemer Christian at 4 p.m. today.

In other games Monday, Klahowya beat East Jefferson 17-2.

Quilcene 6, Muckleshoot 5

MT 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 — 5 9 0

Quil. 3 0 3 0 0 0 x — 6 13 0

Pitching

Quil. — Fay 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 6 K; Canterbury 2 IP, H, ER, 4 K.

Hitting

Quil. — Fay 3-3, Iverson 2-4, R, 2 SB; Canterbury 1-3, 2 R, 3 SB; Brylee Evans 2-3, RBI; Shafer 0-1, 2 R, 3 SB.