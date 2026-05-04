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ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Maverick Williams, Port Angeles soccer, and Kaiden Tosland, Sequim soccer

Published 5:30 pm Monday, May 4, 2026

By Pierre LaBossiere

Left, Maverick Williams, Port Angeles goalkeeper, and Kaiden Tosland, Sequim goalkeeper.
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Left, Maverick Williams, Port Angeles goalkeeper, and Kaiden Tosland, Sequim goalkeeper.

Left, Maverick Williams, Port Angeles goalkeeper, and Kaiden Tosland, Sequim goalkeeper.
Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

Our athletes of the week are a pair of goalkeepers from Port Angeles and Sequim.

Port Angeles freshman Maverick Williams was the hero last Tuesday in a shootout victory over North Kitsap to help the Riders lock up second place in the Olympic League.

Williams made up for allowing a late North Kitsap game-tying goal in a huge way. First, in stoppage time, he made a spectacular kick save on a point-blank shot by the Vikings.

He did even better during the penalty kick shootout. Williams blocked not one, but two North Kitsap penalty kicks to lead the Riders to a 3-2 victory (4-3 PKs).

Kaiden Tosland came up with similar heroics for Sequim on the same night. Sequim’s game against Olympic likewise went to a shootout and Tosland came up with a huge save on a penalty kick to give Sequim a 2-1 win (4-3 PKs). And though it was a 2-0 loss on Friday to Port Angeles, Tosland single-handedly kept the Wolves in the game with several spectacular saves against the Riders.

Athletes of the week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Sequim.

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