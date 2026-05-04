ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Maverick Williams, Port Angeles soccer, and Kaiden Tosland, Sequim soccer

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Our athletes of the week are a pair of goalkeepers from Port Angeles and Sequim.

Port Angeles freshman Maverick Williams was the hero last Tuesday in a shootout victory over North Kitsap to help the Riders lock up second place in the Olympic League.

Williams made up for allowing a late North Kitsap game-tying goal in a huge way. First, in stoppage time, he made a spectacular kick save on a point-blank shot by the Vikings.

He did even better during the penalty kick shootout. Williams blocked not one, but two North Kitsap penalty kicks to lead the Riders to a 3-2 victory (4-3 PKs).

Kaiden Tosland came up with similar heroics for Sequim on the same night. Sequim’s game against Olympic likewise went to a shootout and Tosland came up with a huge save on a penalty kick to give Sequim a 2-1 win (4-3 PKs). And though it was a 2-0 loss on Friday to Port Angeles, Tosland single-handedly kept the Wolves in the game with several spectacular saves against the Riders.

Athletes of the week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Sequim.