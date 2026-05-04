NORTH OLYMPIC DISCOVERY MARATHON: Medal design winners announced

Baylee Spence of Olympic Christian School is the winner of this year’s North Olympic Discovery Marathon kid’s marathon medal contest. (NODM)

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Discovery Marathon announced the winners of the 2026 Kids Marathon Medal Design Contest on Monday, celebrating its ninth year ofshowcasing the creativity and talent of local kids.

This year’s contest received 116 submissions from young artists across the region. After careful consideration, one Grand Prize winner and five runners-up were selected for their outstanding designs.

The Grand Prize winner is Baylee Spence of Olympic Christian School. Her design will be featured on the official medals awarded to participants in the 2026 Kids Marathon.

The following students were selected as runners-up:

• Delaney Whitehead ­— Hamilton Elementary, 5.

• Jack Bettger — Jefferson Elementary, 7.

• Grace Johnson — Dry Creek Elementary, 9.

• Lea Speed — Dry Creek Elementary, 10.

• Katelyn Vo — Queen of Angels School, 11.

All winners will receive a complimentary entry into the Kids Marathon, along with a certificate of recognition and a goodies bag in appreciation of their achievement.

The 23rd annual Kids Marathon will take place at 3 p.m. June 6 at City Pier in Port Angeles. A special pre-marathon presentation will be held to recognize and celebrate the contest winners and their artwork.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support this inspiring event, in which creativity, youth achievement, and healthy activity come together.

The 5K and 10K of the NODM will be held June 6 at City Pier with the half-marathon and marathon being held on June 7 between Blyn and City Pier.

The NODM is put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association and is part of the Run the Peninsula series, which includes the Elwha River Bridge run, the Sequim Railroad Bridge run, the Spruce Railroad run and the Jamestown S’Klallam Glow run. The title sponsors are the Peninsula Daily News and the Sequim Gazette while the presenting sponsor is Olympic Medical Center.

Registration information for all North Olympic Discovery Marathon events is available at www.nodm.com, and there is plenty of time to register for the NODM races. For additional information, people can contact nodm@nodm.com.