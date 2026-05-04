AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Forks powerlifters place at state

FORKS — The Forks High School Powerlifting Club made an impressive showing at the Washington State Powerlifting meet held Saturday at Olympia High School.

In the club’s first year of existence, it brought five athletes — Nery Jeronimo, Logan Ramsey, Kolton Cornish, Samuel Lopez Rivera and Darinel Garcia Lopez — to compete at the state level after participating in three qualifying events throughout the season.

Leading the way for Forks was Garcia Lopez, who earned a second-place finish in his weight class. Cornish also delivered a strong performance, placing fifth in his division.

The Forks Powerlifting Club is already setting its sights on the future. This summer, the athletes are planning to compete in their first USA Powerlifting event, taking another step forward in their growth as competitors. Additionally, the team is awaiting confirmation on whether three of its lifters have qualified for the national meet typically held in March, based on their performances at the state competition.

The success of the program would not be possible without the strong support of the Forks community, according to coach Trevor Highfield. The club extends its sincere gratitude to local businesses and organizations for their generous donations and encouragement throughout the season.

Sunland results

SEQUIM — Frank Martin and Dale Hackney were the winners of the April 29 Sunland Men’s Club April two-man blind draw mixer.

Martin and Hackney shot a 64 and won $195.84. The teams of John Sims and Dan Marchefka and Mike Schmidt and Rick Edel tied for second with a 65 and won $144 each. The teams of Mike Mullikin and Gary Minch and Thomas Kummet and Randy Kendall tied for fourth with a 66 and won $46.08 per team.

In the gross competition, Shaun Hughbanks and George Foster took first with a 67 and won $86.40. Jay Tomlin and Brucke Mullikin took second with a 68 and won $57.60.

Winning the closest to the pin competitions were Mike Mullikin (No. 2), Philip Cardin (No. 5), Hughbanks and Tomlin (No. 15) and Sims (No. 17). All closest to the pin winners received a sleeve of balls.

In SWGA Thursday play “F and T’s” on April 30, Barbara H. Foster was the gross winner with a 42, while Irene Schmidt was second at 43. Toni Harms was first with a net score of 30, and Patti Wells was second net with 33.

Peninsula Daily News