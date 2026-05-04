PENINSULA COLLEGE: Pirates Zombie Mud Run returns May 16

PORT ANGELES — The Pirate Zombie Mud Run returns to Peninsula College at noon on May 16, bringing back one of the college’s most anticipated and high-energy community events.

The two-mile obstacle course invites participants to run, jog or walk while evading both adult and child “zombies” stationed throughout designated zones on campus.

“Of all of the events we put on every year, this is my favorite,” said Rick Ross, associate dean for athletics and student life. “Our student leaders started the Pirate Zombie Mud Run almost 10 years ago and then paused the event during the pandemic. We brought it back last year and it was so fun. It’s so great hearing the laughter and screams as our students engage with the community for this event. We have three inflatables, including a water slide right before the finish, there’s mud, and foam and maybe a dozen other obstacles. And where else can you be chased by zombies?”

Participants will take on a course filled with mud, foam, inflatables and a variety of obstacles, plus the added challenge of protecting their “lives.” Each runner starts with a belt holding two flags. Zombies attempt to capture those flags, while participants aim to cross the finish line with at least one remaining. Those who lose both flags can still finish “alive” by visiting the first aid tent for a safe, though bitter, antidote.

Runners will be assigned start times and should check in 30 minutes prior to their race. Groups of four to six participants will begin the course every three to five minutes.

Registration is $45 for adults and $20 for youth ages 17 and younger, with special rates available for families and teams. All participants receive a T-shirt and a hot dog lunch. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/zombierun2026 and will remain open through race day.

This year’s event is directed by student leader Jason Peters, who is working with campus partners and local businesses to expand the experience.

“The construction club is working to make this year’s mud run better than last year,” Peters said. “With the support of local contributors OSP Sling, Eastside Equipment and Landscaping and Hermann Brothers, we are adding three new elements to race this year. We are trying to meet and exceed your expectations.”

Hosted by the Associated Student Council, the event is designed to be fun, safe and welcoming for all ages. The ASC is currently seeking volunteers, including children ages 6 to 13 to participate in a special “child zombie zone,” as well as community members interested in helping with zombie face painting prior to the event.

Those interested in volunteering can contact mudrun@pencol.edu.