OLYMPIC LEAGUE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Sequim’s Aragon, Port Angeles’ Wentz qualify for state tournament

The Port Angeles golf team after competing at the Olympic League championship Monday athte Kitsap Golf and Country Club. The Riders’ Cale Wentz qualified directly to the state tournament while Noah Myers and Sky Gelder also qualified for the District 3 tournament to be held Tuesday at Cedars at Dungeness. (Bob Anderson)

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The Port Angeles golf team after competing at the Olympic League championship Monday at the Kitsap Golf and Country Club. The Riders’ Cale Wentz qualified directly to the state tournament while Noah Myers and Sky Gelder also qualified for the District 3 tournament to be held Tuesday at Cedars at Dungeness.

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BREMERTON — Seniors Adrian Aragon of Sequim and Cale Wentz of Port Angeles reserved their spots at the Class 2A boys state golf championship after earning top five finishes at the Olympic League Golf Championship at Kitsap Golf & Country Club on Monday.

Aragon and Wentz each shot rounds of 6-over-par 78 to finish in a tie for fifth with Bainbridge’s Tyson Brase.

Wentz’ teammate Sky Gelder posted a round of 87 to finish 14th and advance to play in the West Central District 3 championship at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course on Tuesday.

Port Angeles sophomore Noah Myers also qualified for the district tournament after shooting a round of 89 and besting two players in a playoff.

Bainbridge swept the top four positions with sophomore Tom McFadden posting a 2-under-par 70 to hoist the league championship.

“Lots of great competition on a beautiful day,” Port Angeles boys head coach Bob Anderson said. “Bainbridge is tough. And look at all the slots they take nowadays [back in Class 2A]. Kudos to them.”

Sequim sophomore Talon Stover posted a 90 to tie for 20th. Other competitors included Matthew Lake (92), tied for 22nd, Levi Breithaupt (tied for 25th, 94); Collin Sanders (27th, 96); Paddy Brooks (41st, 107), Trent Allen (47th, 115) and Cody Dunscomb (incomplete round).

Port Angeles’ Kolby Charles was 27th with a 96, Max Gagnon was 33rd with a 99 and Tristen Grantham 39th with a round of 106 for the Riders.

The top seven boys finishes at the district tournament will advance to the Class 2A boys state championship at Tumwater Valley in Tumwater on May 19-20.

Girls competition

Led by high finishes by Raimey Brewer and Kaiya Robinson, Sequim won the overall team championship by 30 strokes at the Olympic League Girls Golf Championship at Kitsap Golf & Country Club on Monday.

The Wolves posted 384 strokes to second-place Bainbridge’s 414.

Brewer turned in a round of 90 in the girls’ championship to tie for second with North Mason’s Mari Morris and advance directly to the Class 2A state tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Brewer posted three pars on the front nine and birdied the short par-4 12th hole on her round.

Robinson also will play at state after the sophomore shot a round with six par holes on her way to a 93.

Senior Kendra Dodson also will head to state for Sequim after tying for seventh with a round of 98.

Sequim sophomore Gabriella Hood (103) and senior Rachel McDougall will have another chance to qualify if they can earn a top-five finish at the district tournament Tuesday at The Cedars at Dungeness

Port Angeles sophomore Layla Parker will play at the district tournament after shooting 113 and tying for 16th.

“The girls did really well with several setting their best nine-hole scores of the season,” Riders’ girls coach Casey Dietz said. “We have Layla moving on to districts via a playoff hole win against two other girls. We also had Hellen Fishman, who made her way into a playoff to be an alternate for the district tournament but lost by one stroke.”

Fishman posted a 114 to place 19th out of 43 golfers.

Other Port Angeles players included Amy Biondolillo (22nd with a round of 115), Mya Callis (22nd, 115) and Lainey Rudd (24th, 116); Raynee Ciarno (29th, 122) and Izzy Spencer (30th, 124).