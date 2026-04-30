Spring plant sale set Saturday at demonstration garden

SEQUIM — The Clallam County Master Gardeners will conduct its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Following a short closure to reset prices, the sale will reopen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a half-price sale.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Limited parking will be available; carpooling is encouraged.

Proceeds from the event will help maintain the 2.4-acre demonstration garden and the Fifth Street Community Garden in Port Angeles.

Funds also will support other Master Gardener services such as the Youth Enrichment Program in local schools, the Green Thumb Education series and Digging Deeper presentations.

The sale will feature a selection of plants such as:

• Vegetable starts, including peas, squash, cucumbers, lettuce, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes.

• Herbs, like basil, oregano, mint, sage and thyme.

• Native plants and shrubs such as red flowering currant, Pacific ninebark, osoberry and snowberry.

• Annual flowers, including asters, cosmos and geraniums.

• Young trees, like shore pine, western red cedar and Douglas fir.

For more information, email Laurel Moulton at laurel.moulton@wsu.edu or visit clallamcounty.master gardenerfoundation.org.