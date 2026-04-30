Parks meetings set for input on comprehensive plan

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Parks, Fair and Facilities Department will host public forums to hear comments on the update to the its comprehensive plan.

Meetings are scheduled for May 7 in Port Angeles and Sequim and May 11 for Forks and Sekiu.

The comprehensive plan update, which will guide the county’s vision of parks, trails and facilities for the next 10 years, must be completed by the end of 2026.

The county already has conducted a community survey, four public forums and a series of small-group discussions.

The additional public forums are intended to further identify community priorities, needs and opportunities to improve access for both residents and visitors.

Forums are set for:

• The Raymond Carver Room from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 7 at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

• The conference room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 at KSQM Radio, 609 W. Washington St., Suite 17, Sequim.

• The Nikki Klahn Community Meeting Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

• The Sekiu Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 11, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Those unable to attend can share their input at www.clallamcountywa.gov/294/Parks-Fair-Facilities until May 24.

For more information, call 360-417-2291 or email web_parks@clallam countywa.gov.