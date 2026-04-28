Two bands to play at Sunset Lounge at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Local bands Back Pockett and Whump! will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The double-bill concert, part of the #WALOCAL series, will be in the Sunset Lounge.

Tickets are $18 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Whump!, a trio featuring Daniel Csizmadia on vocals and guitar, Peter Beeler on vocals and drums and Jason Taylor on vocals and bass, will open the show with their blend of funk, jazz fusion, country and rock.

Back Pockett, formerly known as Tuff Puffin, will follow with high-energy disco-pop.

Back Pockett features vocalist Hannah Hockett along with Csizmadia on guitar, Taylor on bass, Kyle Osborn on keyboards and Beeler on drums.

The dance floor will be open during the concert, and food and beverage service will be available throughout the evening.

“Both Back Pockett and Whump! are thrilled to bring the dance party to the beautiful Sunset Lounge,” Taylor said. “Both bands have been working their tails off to bring you a high-energy dance experience for the evening, kicking off with an improv-heavy Whump! set, followed shortly by Back Pockett bringing a disco party the likes of which you’ve never seen.”