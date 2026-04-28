Sequim operetta club to perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’

SEQUIM — The Sequim High School Operetta Club will stage a musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sundays through May 10.

The performances will be in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $18 per person, $15 for Associated Student Body members and children 12 and younger at www.sequimschools.org or at the door.

The classic musical, based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, was written by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Howard.