Key City Public Theatre to present ‘Bark! The Musical’

The cast of “Bark! The Musical,” back row, from left, includes Robert Winstead, Maggie Jo Bulkley and Karen Skrinde. The front row, from left, is Elaine Tosado, Brendan Chambers and Kat Agudo. (Mel Carter/Key City Public Theatre)

PORT TOWNSEND — “Bark! The Musical” will open Thursday with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and matinees at 1:30 p.m. Sundays through May 24.

The performance will be on stage at Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $5 to $65 or pay-what-you-wish at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

The “Bark!” celebrated its Washington premiere at Key City in 2011 and has been one of its most request shows ever since, according to theater officials.

The production will be directed by Denise Winter, Key City’s artistic director, and Linda Dowdell has returned as musical director.

Dowdell, who received last September’s Sound on Stage award for Original Music Composition, worked on Key City’s original production of “Bark!”

“Working on Bark! again after all these years is incredibly special,” Dowdell said. “This show has such warmth, humor and emotional honesty. I’m excited to revisit it with Denise and introduce it to a whole new generation of audiences.”

The musical explores the world through the eyes of six dogs waiting in a neighborhood doggie daycare.

Through storytelling and musical numbers, the dogs reveal their hopes and fears.

Cast members include Brendan Chambers, Robert Winstead, Karen Skrinde, Maggie Jo Bulkley, Elaine Tosado and Kat Agudo.

Music will be performed by Dowdell on piano with Isaac Jasinski on bass and Angie Tabor on drums.