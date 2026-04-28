Collecting ballots

Clallam County election officials Diana Mullins and Alex Fane empty a walk-up ballot drop box in front of the courthouse on Monday in Port Angeles. Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to decide on a proposed levy lid lift for the North Olympic Library System, which is asking for an increase from $0.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $0.45 per $1,000 to provide continued funding for public library operations. Results of the election will be posted shortly after 8 p.m.

Clallam County election officials Diana Mullins and Alex Fane empty a walk-up ballot drop box in front of the courthouse on Monday in Port Angeles.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to decide on a proposed levy lid lift for the North Olympic Library System, which is asking for an increase from $0.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $0.45 per $1,000 to provide continued funding for public library operations.

Results of the election will be posted shortly after 8 p.m.