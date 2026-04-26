PREP ROUNDUP: Forks softball sweeps a pair over Tenino

TENINO — The Forks softball team swept a pair of nonleague games from 1A Tenino, pounding out 26 hits in a doubleheader, to improve to 9-3 on the season.

Forks won Friday’s opener 6-5 and the second game 16-6. Karee Neel had a big day, going 4-for-9 in the two games combined with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Chloe Gaydeski continued her hot streak, going 4-for-7 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. Avery Dilley hit 3-for-6 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs in the two games.

In game one, Kailyn Crowder hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Bailey Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Fynlie Peters was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

In game two, Brooklyn Windle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sophia Calderon was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Gaydeski pitched the first game, allowing six hits in seven innings and striking out eight. Johnson pitched the second, allowing four hits in five innings and striking out eight.

Forks, 6-2 in league play, plays a Pacific 2B League doubleheader at Ilwaco (0-4, 0-7) on Tuesday.

Forks 6, Tenino 5

Forks 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 6 11 7

Ten. 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 5 6 0

Pitching

Forks — Gaydeski 7 IP, 6 H, 8 K.

Hitting

Forks — Crowder 1-3, HR, R, 3 RBI; Neel 1-4, HR, R, RBI; Johnson 3-4, 2B, R; Gaydeski 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Peters 2-4, 2B, R; Dilley 1-3, R, RBI.

Forks 16, Tenino 6

Ten. 1 4 1 0 0 x x — 6 4 4

Forks 4 0 0 6 6 x x — 16 15 3

Pitching

Forks — Johnson 5 IP, 4 H, 8 K.

Hitting

Forks — Neel 3-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gaydeski 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Gilley 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Windle 2-3, 2 RBI; Calderon 2-3, 3 RBI, R.

Sequim 15, East Jefferson 5

SEQUIM — The Sequim softball team beat East Jefferson 15-5 on Friday.

East Jefferson pitchers surrendered 14 walks. Sequim’s Mattie Messenger was 1-for-1 with three runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases. Naveah Owens was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ava Ritter had three stolen bases and scored two runs.

Officially, Sequim won two games Friday. The Wolves also won a 2-0 forfeit over Bainbridge, which is unable to field a team.

Sequim (3-5, 4-6) hosts a doubleheader against North Mason (3-5, 7-7) at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Track and Field Cow Town Classic Invite

COUPEVILLE — The Clallam Bay boys and Forks girls each shined, with some 1B athletes putting up top-ranked performances at the Cow Town Classic Invitational held in Coupeville on Saturday.

Clallam Bay, Forks and Neah Bay all competed in the seven-school meet.

The Clallam Bay boys finished second as a team to Coupeville while the Forks girls also finished second to Coupeville. The Neah Bay girls were a close third.

Clallam Bay was led by William Hull, who won the 110-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 16.59 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.64 seconds. Both of those times are fourth at the 1B level statewide.

Hull’s Clallam Bay teammate Cyrus Politte won the high jump with an outstanding leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, tied for tops in the state at the 1B level.

Politte added a personal-best long jump of 18-6 to win that event, and also won the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 41-7, second-best in the state.

Another performance that stood out was by Daniel Cumming. He had a fantastic shot put of 45-7, good for fourth-best in the state. He also won the discus with a throw of 133-½.

Neah Bay’s Alexa Greene won the girls 100-meter dash (13.88), while her teammate Brianna McGimpsey won the 200 meters (28.53) and the long jump (14-8½).

Forks’ Elizabeth Morrison won the 400 meters (1:08.59) and Clallam Bay’s Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarthy won the triple jump 30-8½.

Finally, the Neah Bay 4×200 team (Alexa Greene, Qwaapeys Greene, McGimpsey and Angel Halttunen) took first with a time of 1:53.45.