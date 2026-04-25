Wind ensemble to host concert at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Saint Martin’s University wind ensemble will present “Groove” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are available on a “pay-what-makes-you-happy” basis at https://field hall.ludus.com/200515128.

The concert will take a journey through American history and culture through music, featuring works inspired by jazz greats, American classic composers and early 20th century dances.

The program also will include a brief ceremony to recognize graduating students as well as the presentation of the 2025-2026 Director’s Award.