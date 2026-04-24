Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist winners

From left to right, the Junior Division of the Young Artists competition included Ren Lee-Mader, piano; Darius Weinblatt, violin; Lydia Brown, violin; Brighten Van Lelyveld, piano; Inez Milholland, violin; Adela Winspear, flute; and Juniper Fleischer, piano. (Gabe Van Lelyveld)

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its 2026 Young Artist Competition.

First prize in the Junior Division went to pianist Juniper Fleischer. Cellist Chase Gardner earned top honors in the Senior Division.

All participants receive financial awards, certificates and written feedback from the judges.

“I am proud of the focus we have created to support the next generation of musicians in Jefferson County,” said Tigran Arakelyan, the orchestra’s conductor. “It is always a heartfelt goal in my work to encourage youth. The mission of the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra is to entertain, inspire and engage our community through musical excellence and affordable concerts. The YAC program is an important part of that mission.”

Each of the 15 artists performed a solo piece during the April 11 competition. Winners were selected by a panel composed of multi-instrumentalist Carl Hanson, pianist Michael Carroll and cellist Pamela Roberts.

• Junior Division Awards:

First: Juniper Fleischer, piano.

Second: Lydia Brown, violin.

Third: Darius Weinblatt, violin.

Conductor’s Award: Ren Lee-Mader, piano.

Achievement Awards: Brighten Van Lelyveld, piano; Inez Milholland, violin; Adela Winspear, flute, $75.

• Senior Division Awards:

First: Chase Gardner, cello.

Second: Amidah Soong, violin.

Third: Hayden Montgomery, snare drum.

Conductor’s Award: Kai Anderson, violin.

Achievement Awards: Gina Tran, violin; Juniper Fleischer, viola; Thea Barnett, balalaika; Mikhail Groth, tenor saxophone.

For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org.