Art association seeking entries for June exhibit

SEQUIM — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association is seeking original entries for its upcoming Wilderness and Wonder show.

Submissions must be made by May 29 at https://www.jotform.com/form/261045593515154.

The exhibit, which will be on display at Sequim Museum and Arts during June, will explore the majesty of the Olympic Peninsula.

Artists may submit up to three pieces, in any medium, for $20 per piece, $15 per piece for association members.

All submissions must be original works created within the last three years that have never been displayed at one of the association’s shows.

For more information, email the association’s president at opaapresident2026@yahoo.com or vice president at opaavp2026@gmail.com, or visit www.opaagroup.org.