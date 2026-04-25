LETTER: Public lands

The Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island are proposed to be given to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe (JSKT).

U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Emily Randall are working to give away these lands and some local water bodies to other tribes through federal legislation.

This must be stopped.

Additionally, JSKT wants ownership of the Clallam County park fronting the refuge. The refuge has federal protection because it supports 240 different species of birds and offers migration refuge for 40,000 waterfowl. The eelgrass beds serve birds and provide a salmon nursery.

Already there is controversy as the tribe is operating an industrial oyster operation inside the refuge, without U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) approval.

The tribe plans to expand its refuge operation to cover 34 acres with 80,000 plastic bags of oysters. Introducing plastic into the refuge and damaging eelgrass beds will create much harm.

USFWS regulations require it makes a determination if the industrial operation will harm the refuge but has not done so. Citizens are suing the USFWS for that reason.

The legislative efforts attempt to circumvent the lawsuit.

To maintain public oversight and access of these valuable resources, tell local and federal officials, “keep public lands public.”

Darlene Schanfald

Sequim