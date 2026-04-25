LETTER: Political debates

Recently, I participated in a discussion about local politics on a social networking platform.

For a moment, I felt hopeful. I had found a space where people could share their views without emotional outbursts, an advantage in an online environment.

As a result of that very discussion, an angry individual chose to look up my cell number and send a text message containing a vulgar emoji.

This is the third time this has happened, and based on past experiences, I’m bracing for more texts containing colorful language.

I share this not for sympathy, but because it illustrates a larger point.

For our country to flourish, we need open and honest debate. We need the ability to exchange ideas without anger becoming the dominant force.

Previously, I wrote an article about challenging hate speech. Today, I return to that same theme.

In honor of our forefathers, in honor of our great Constitution, and in honor of the First Amendment that protects our freedom of speech, we must continue to challenge hate speech.

I challenge all of you. Do not accept lies, intimidation or personal attacks at the cost of participating in civic life.

When discussing an issue, and if someone presents something as a fact, ask for the source documentation. Ask questions.

If it is an opinion, identify it as such. Never resort to name calling. Never use the internet as a tool for harassment.

Respect everyone’s point of view. And above all, never let the bully win.

Win with words, dignity and class.

Kim Butler

Port Angeles