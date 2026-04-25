LETTER: Journalism forum

Truth. Honesty. Oversight.

Those were among words at the second First Fed Community Conversation on local journalism Field Hall Executive Director Steve Raider-Ginsburg organized honoring former Peninsula Daily News editor and publisher, the late John Brewer.

PDN, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum publisher Eran Kennedy told the audience of 75 with 56 on livestream recorded for Field Hall’s YouTube channel that she is dedicated to upholding Brewer’s humanitarianism as well as journalism values.

Moderator and radio station owner Brown Maloney opened with concerns about political bias from the supposedly independent Federal Communications Commission.

Panelist Brier Dudley, who began his journalism career at the Gazette Maloney then owned, said being editor of The Seattle Times Free Press Initiative keeps him alert to conflicts of interest.

Panelist Amy Jeffries, leading public radio station KNKX (89.3) in replacing federal funds, said it is increasingly difficult to counter misinformation amid social media but appreciates journalism helping her process what is going on in the world.

Panelist Lloyd Mullen, Port Townsend Leader co-owner, expressed confidence newspapers can continue earnings from subscribers and advertisers and credits continuing to “tell the truth” for newspapers remaining people’s most trusted information source.

Such comments from stage and audience gave me increased confidence in journalism’s future.

Robbie Mantooth

Port Angeles