LETTER: Enhanced community

In the April 4-5 PDN, an article ran about the challenge to the land transfer to the tribe.

The leader of the Clallam Freedom Alliance was quoted, “Why should the tribe get more land? They already have enough land, and they don’t need more land.”

Seems to me all this land belonged to the tribe before it was stolen from them.

Seems to me that the projects undertaken by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe have enhanced the community.

Enough said.

Susan Bach

Port Angeles