LETTER: Political vs. partisan

There seems to be some confusion about the meaning of two different words today. They are: partisan and political.

I have especially observed this when people are talking about the League of Women Voters. That organization was founded to be political, specifically related to women being able to vote.

They immediately worked on issues that were important to them at the time — child labor and education for a start. They were diverse voices, conservative and progressive, coming together on issues they agreed on.

After doing some research and going to the website for the League of Women Voters, it is obvious to me that they are definitely political but never partisan. That means they have never supported or opposed a candidate or political party.

If one is partisan, it means supporting a candidate or party.

I would encourage anyone who is interested to go to the website for the local league and watch some of the forums they do. Decide for yourself if they are fair and nonpartisan.

The forums have always helped me with research before I vote.

Linda Benson

Sequim