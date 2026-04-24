PREPS: Riders’ baseball swept by Olympic

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Carston Seibel slides into home plate to break the tag of Olympic catcher Adam Nold during an Olympic League baseball contest at Civic Field on Thursday.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles couldn’t hold onto an early 2-0 lead

Owen Leitz singled with two outs in the first inning, moved into scoring position when Abe Brenkman was hit by a pitch and came home on Easton Fisher’s ground ball up the middle.

Carston Seibel and Zach DeBray notched back-to-back singles with one out in the second inning.

Seibel advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored when Bryce DeLeon’s bunt attempt was fielded for an out. Seibel’s face first slide into home plate was rewarded when Olympic catcher Adam Nold dropped the ball for a 2-0 lead.

Riders’ starter Brayden Martin yielded a Chase Beninger solo home run in the top of the third and a Martin wild pitch brought home the tying run in the top of the fourth.

Olympic chased Martin in the top of the fifth after he gave up a lead-off double, intentionally walked Beninger, walked another batter and gave up the go-ahead two-run single to Blake Parker.

Martin left after giving up six earned runs on five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

Ethan Swenson came on in relief and tossed a clean 2 2/3rds of an ining with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Port Angeles put a pair aboard with two outs in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh, but couldn’t plate a run after back-to-back singles by Swenson and Seibel in the sixth and DeLeon’s single and a Brenkman walk in the bottom of the seventh.

The Riders (3-7, 6-8) visit Bremerton on Tuesday.

Olympic 6, Port Angeles 2

Oly 0 0 1 1 4 0 0 — 6 5 0

PA 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 2

Pitching

Olympic: Andrews 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 6 K; Moore IP, H, BB.

Port Angeles: Martin 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 5 R, 4 BB, 10 K; Swenson 2.2 IP, 2 BB, 2 K.

Batting

Port Angeles: Seibel 2-3, R; DeLeon 1-4, SB, RBI; Leitz 1-4, R; Fisher 1-4, RBI; Swenson 1-2, BB; DeBray 1-3.

Olympic: Walters 1-3, 2B R; Beninger 1-3, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI; Parker 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Nold 2-4, 2 RBI.

Bainbridge 14, Sequim 2

SEQUIM — The Wolves were one-hit in a loss to the No. 5 Spartans at home Thursday.

A nine-run Bainbridge third inning did the damage.

Sequim put two across for an early lead when Zeke Schmadeke was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a Hunter Tennell walk, third base on a wild pitch and came home on another errant pitch.

Tennell later came home on a Devyn Dearinger sacrifice fly.

Devyn Ward notched the Wolves’ lone hit.

Sequim (4-6, 4-9) visits North Kitsap on Tuesday.

Forks wins pair

SOUTH BEND — The Spartans picked up a pair of Pacific League road wins, topping Raymond/South Bend 8-2 and 6-5.

Radley Bennett’s two-run single put Forks in front 3-2 in the first contest.

Tannon Gaydeski was 1-for-2 with a walk and also drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans.

Mason Dent doubled and scored a pair of runs and Landen Olson also scored and drove in a run.

Connor Clark pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Lane Helvey drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Forks the win in game two.

Helvey went 4-of-5 at the plate and stole three bases in the game.

Olson had a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs, while Clark, Bennett, Kade Highfield and Gaydeski also notched RBIs.

Titus Rowley earned the win on the mound in relief, throwing 2.1 clean innings, allowing a hit and a walk.

Forks (6-4) hosts Ilwaco on Tuesday.

Softball

Port Angeles 2, North Mason 1

PORT ANGELES — Allison Leitz and Lynzee Reid combined on a complete-game one hitter in an Olympic League win over the Bulldogs.

Leitz tossed four innings, walking one with five strikeouts.

Reid pitched three innings, yielding a hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

Reid also went 2-for-3 with a single and a double.

Kennedy Rognlien led the Riders with two doubles

Morgan Politika and Mikkhia Stevens each had RBI singles for Port Angeles.

Nyomie Colfax added a bunt single and Lilly Anne Lancaster had a hit for the Riders (7-1, 10-2).

Port Angeles hosts Bremerton on Tuesday.

Spartans take two

FORKS — The Spartans blistered North Beach 18-2 and 20-4 in a pair of three-inning mercy rule contests on Thursday.

Chloe Gaydeski drove in six runs on four hits, including a double, in the first game.

Fynlie Peters also hit a two-run home run and scored three runs for Forks.

Karee Neel went 4-for-4 with four runs, a grand slam home run and five RBIs in the nightcap for Forks.

Gaydeski was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Kendyl Woody had two hits and two RBIs and also scored three runs.

The Spartans visit Ilwaco on Tuesday.