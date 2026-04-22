PREP SPORTS: Roughrider boys golfers take first four finishes in home win over North Kitsap

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ top four players beat all their North Kitsap counterparts in a 156-186 boys golf triumph on the front nine at Peninsula Golf Club on Tuesday.

Junior Sky Gelder posted a birdie and five pars on his way to shooting 38 and earning match medalist for the Roughriders.

Sophomore Noah Myers continued his strong season by tying with teammate Kolby Charles for second after both shot rounds of 39.

Cale Wentz and Max Gagnon rounded out the Riders’ scorers, tied for fourth with rounds of 40.

In the girls match, Port Angeles triumphed 242-252 over the Vikings.

Layla Parker was match medalist for the Riders after shooting a round of 55.

Izzy Spencer was one back for Port Angeles in second, while Lainey Rudd tied for fourth (64) and Mya Callis added a 67 to round out the Riders’ scoring players.

Port Angeles’ boys and girls visit North Mason today.

Sequim 160, Olympic 182

SEQUIM — Adrian Aragon shot an even-par 36 on the front nine at The Cedars at Dungeness to earn match medalist honors in the Wolves’ nine-hole win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Sequim’s Cody Dunscomb posted his lowest round of the season, a 38, to finish second overall.

Levi Breithaupt and Talon Stover tied for third at 43 for the Wolves.

Sequim hosts Kingston today.

Sequim girls golf

SEQUIM — Kendra Dodson posted the low round for the Wolves in a win over a three-player Olympic squad Tuesday at The Cedars at Dungeness.

Dodson birdied the par-5 sixth hole on her way to a 6-over-par 42.

Sophomore Gabriella Hood tied with senior Raimey Brewer at 48, while Rachel McDougall posted a 52 and Kaiya Robinson added a 55.

Olympic’s Chelsea Bevan was match medalist after shooting a round of 37 which included three birdies.

Baseball Olympic 4, Port Angeles 0

BREMERTON — Kody Williams went the distance on the mound, but the Port Angeles Roughriders only mustered four base hits in a 4-0 Olympic League baseball loss to Olympic on the road Tuesday.

Williams didn’t have his best stuff, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts, but he kept Port Angeles hanging around all game long.

Abe Brenkman led the Riders with a pair of singles, while Owen Leitz and Carston Seibel also registered base hits.

Port Angeles (3-6, 6-7) hosts the Trojans today at 4:15 p.m. at Civic Field.

Bainbridge 11, Sequim 1

BAINBRIDGE — Lincoln Bear’s solo home run in the first inning spotted the Wolves a one-run lead, but the Spartans, No. 5 in the Class 2A in Ratings Percentage Index, then dominated the rest of the contest to remain unbeaten in Olympic League play.

Sequim managed only three hits, with Duran Ward and Van Johnson also collecting singles.

Will Rohrbacker doubled twice and drove in four runs off of Wolves starter Devyn Dearinger. Dearinger was tagged for 11 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits with two walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

Sequim, which has lost six straight games since April 9, hosts the Spartans (9-0, 12-3) today at 4:15 p.m.