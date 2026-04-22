PREP SOFTBALL: Forks sweeps a pair from Raymond-South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Forks’ Bailey Johnson and Chloe Gaydeski each had monster days as the Spartans swept a doubleheader against Raymond-South Bend 16-7 and 9-8.

Raymond-South Bend came in to Tuesday’s doubleheader unbeaten in the Pacific 2B League

In the first game, Gaydeski went 6-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI. Johnson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs.

Johnson also pitched the entire game, going seven innings and allowing eight hits and six earned runs while striking out eight.

Karee Neel also went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, while Kendyl Woody was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

In the second game, the teams went into the bottom of the seventh tied 8-8. Neel and Johnson walked, then moved up to second and third base on a passed ball. Gaydeski then drove in the winning run from home on a sacrifice fly in a walk-off victory.

Gaydeski finished the second game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, going 8-for-10 on the day with a game-winning RBI.

Fynlie Peters was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Brooklynn Rondeau had a double and three RBIs.

In the circle, Avery Dilley pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out four. Kailyn Crowder pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing one hit and two earned runs. She struck out two.

Forks (4-2, 5-3) hosts North Beach (2-2, 3-4) at Fred Orr Park at 3 p.m. today for a doubleheader.

Forks 16, RSB 7

Forks 1 0 3 3 3 2 4 — 16 15 2

RSB 1 1 0 3 1 0 1 — 7 8 8

Pitching

Forks — Johnson 7 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 8 K.

Hitting

Forks — Gaydeski 6-6, 3 R, RBI; Johnson 3-4, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI; Neel 2-5, 3 R; Woody 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Forks 9, RSB 8

RSB 0 3 0 0 0 3 2 — 8 8 1

Forks 3 0 1 0 0 4 1 — 9 7 2

Pitching

Forks — Dilley 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 K; Crowder 1.1 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Gaydeski 2-4, 2 R, RBI, SF; Peters 2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; B. Rondeau 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI.