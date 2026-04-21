RUN THE PENINSULA: Sequim Railroad Bridge Run returns Saturday

From left, Joshua Wakefield, 14, and Johnathan Tipton, 15, both of Sequim at the starting line of the Sequim Railroad Bridge run in April 2025. Wakefield won his age group in the Run the Peninsula race that had nearly 500 runners last year. (Run the Peninsula)

SEQUIM — The second race in the Run the Peninsula series takes place with the seventh annual Railroad Bridge Run on Saturday morning west of Sequim.

The 5K/10K race will take place along the Olympic Discovery Trail just outside of Sequim, starting at 9:30 a.m. These races are growing in popularity each year. Last year, nearly 500 runners and walkers participated in the event that goes west of Sequim and then back east toward the finish line at Railroad Bridge Park. In February, about 500 people ran in the Elwha Bridge Run, the first leg of the Run the Peninsula series.

The event is put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association, which also manages the North Olympic Discovery Marathon June 6-7 between Port Angeles and Blyn. The event is made possible by title sponsors Peninsula Daily News and the Sequim Gazette, presenting sponsors Sound Community Bank and Olympic Medical Center. Proceeds go to several local organizations, including the Peninsula Trails Coalition and the Dungeness River Nature Center.

More than 80 spots are open in both the 5K and the 10K. The fee is $40 and people can go online to https://tinyurl.com/SequimRun2026 to sign up. Registration will close at 9 a.m. Saturday.

As always, the Railroad Bridge Run 5K/10K event has the right of way on local roads. Motorists should be prepared to stop at the following intersections from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until about 11:30 a.m.:

• Heath Road and Sawmill Road.

• Runnion Road and Sawmill Road.

• Carlsborg Road and Olympic Discovery Trail.

• Kitchen Dick Road and Olympic Discovery Trail.

The Run the Peninsula series also includes the marathon, the Elwha Bridge Run, the Spruce Railroad Run at Lake Crescent on Oct. 3 and the wildly popular Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run in Blyn on Dec. 5.