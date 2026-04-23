Improvisational show to be staged at Studio Bob

PORT ANGELES — The Improv Without a Net Troupe, with special guest Mike Aldrich, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets for the comedy show are $10 per person at www.studiobob.art or $15 at the door.

Members of the troupe include Marva Holmes, Cat White, Tara Dupont, Lara Starcevich and Mark Valentine.

The audience can expect improvisational bits ranging from singing, acting, weird scenes, movie clips and storytelling driven by audience suggestions.

Audience participation is encouraged during the informal performance.

For more information, call Chris Allen at 360-775-2160.