Swedish singer-songwriter to play at Concerts in the Woods

Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik will perform at Concerts in the Woods in Coyle on Saturday.

COYLE — Sofia Talvik will perform for Concerts in the Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road, Coyle.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20.

The Swedish singer-songwriter has returned to Coyle on her Songs, Strings and Stories tour.

“In times that feel uncertain and overwhelming, music can offer a moment of stillness,” Talvik said. “I’m excited to share evenings of songs and stories across such a beautifully diverse corner of the Pacific Northwest.”

Talvik has released 10 full-length albums that blend Nordic folk and Americana. She will perform selections from across her extensive catalog alongside newer material from this year’s tour.

For more information, visit https://concertsin thewoods.weebly.com.