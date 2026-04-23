Performance set to feature classical music from India

PORT TOWNSEND — Unity of Port Townsend will host “Raga and Rasa: A Concert of Indian Classical Music” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Unity Spiritual Enrichment Center, 3918 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at https://tinyurl.com/4k2w7pwz or $30 at the door.

The concert will feature violinist Indradeep Ghosh, tabla player Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay and sarod player Richard Russell.

The sarod is a fretless stringed instrument in the lute family that is central to the classical music of the Hindustan region of northern India.

Tabla refers to a paired set of hand drums. The smaller, higher-pitched Dayan is played with the right hand while the Bayan, which is larger and lower-pitched, is played with the left hand.

Raga refers to a structured melodic element of Indian music that often is used for improvisation while Rasa, which means “essence” or “taste” in Sanskrit, refers to the aesthetic feeling a musical piece creates for the listener.

Ghosh and Chattopadhyay are both from India. Russell is based in Everett.