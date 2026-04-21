PREP SOFTBALL: Port Angeles rallies to beat Klahowya

SILVERDALE — The Port Angeles softball team was shut out by Klahowya for five innings but rallied for two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull out a come-from-behind 4-2 victory.

Klahowya’s Brooklyn Hart allowed just one hit through five innings Monday as the Eagles clung to a 1-0 lead, but the Roughriders rallied with a Kennedy Rognlien RBI single in the sixth. She later came in to score on a sac fly by Mikkiah Stevens to give Port Angeles a 2-1 lead.

The Riders added a pair of important insurance runs in the seventh inning. Nyomie Colfax got on base when she was hit by a pitch and came in to score on a single by Sophia Ritchie. Ritchie later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rognlien.

It turns out the Riders needed those runs. Klahowya rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run on two singles and a walk. With two runners on and two out, relief pitcher Allison Leitz got a groundout to earn a save and preserve the win.

Lynzee Reid started, going 5⅓ innings and allowing four hits and no earned runs. She struck out three. Leitz went 1⅔, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three.

Reid had a single and two walks and scored a run, while Mariah Disque had a single.

Port Angeles was scheduled to play at Bainbridge (0-8) on Tuesday though Bainbridge has been forfeiting some of its games. The Riders (6-1, 9-2) next host North Mason (2-4, 6-6) at 4 p.m.

Port Angeles 4, Klahowya 2

PA 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 4 4 1

Kla. 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 7 5

Pitching

PA — Reid 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 K; Leitz 1.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Reid 1-1, R, 2 BB; Ritchie 1-3, R; Disque 1-3.

Kingston 7, Sequim 6

KINGSTON — The Sequim softball team gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lose a back-and-forth affair with Kingston 7-6.

The Wolves scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead thanks to a Mattie Messenger solo home run, an RBI double by Rylie Doig and an RBI single by Seren McClurken.

Kingston got within one run in the sixth and scored two in the seventh on a walk, an error, a steal of home base and another error.

Rilynn Whitehead pitched the whole game for Sequim, going 6⅓ innings. She allowed just four hits and one earned run, but was stung by nine Sequim errors. She struck out three.

Messenger finished 2-for-4, while Alexia Fuller was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. McClurken finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Kingston 7, Sequim 6

Seq. 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 — 6 11 9

King. 1 0 0 3 0 1 2 — 7 4 1

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 6.1 IP, ER, 3 K, 4 H.

Hitting

Seq. — Messenger 2-4, HR, R, RBI; Fuller 3-4, 2B, R; McClurken 3-4, R, 3 RBI; Doig 1-3, 2B, R, RBI.

East Jefferson 7, Quilcene 6

CHIMACUM — The East Jefferson softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind and beat Quilcene 7-6.

The teams ran wild all game, combining for 25 stolen bases.

East Jefferson’s Layla Grimm was 3-for-3 with a run scored and three stolen bases, while Josie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four stolen bases.

R.J. Spainhower-Oas hit a double and drove in a run, while Elise O’Hara hit a double and scored a run. Leighton Dunn hit a triple, scored two runs and drove in one.

For Quilcene, Brylee Evans was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases, while Kindle Iverson hit a double, scored a run and stole two bases. Charlotte Fay hit a double and drove in a run. Anna Sarnes Jr. stole home for a run, and Tana Canterbury stole four bases and scored two runs.

In other games Monday, Bellevue Christian beat East Jefferson 5-1 in baseball.

East Jefferson 7, Quilcene 6

Quil. 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 — 6 4 0

EJ 2 0 0 0 2 3 x — 7 10 0

Hitting

Quil. — Brylee Evans 2-3, RBI, 3 SB; Fay 1-3, 2B, RBI; Iverson 1-3, 2B, R; Canterbury 0-2, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 SB.

EJ — Grimm 3-3, R, 3 SB; Anderson 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 4 SB; Spainhover-Oas 1-3, 2B, RBI; Dunn 1-2, 3B, 2 R, RBI; O’Hara 1-3, 2B, R.