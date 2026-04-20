AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: OPRA rowers earn medals at Lake Stevens

The OPRA Men’s U18 Novice Coxed Quad, at right, at the finish line along with a Tacoma Rowing boat at the Lake Stevens Regatta this weekend. (OPRA)

LAKE STEVENS — The Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association’s team of high school athletes competed in the Lake Stevens Spring Sprints regatta this weekend with several rowers placing in their events.

Noah Oberly finished second in his heat and had the second-fastest time overall (4 minutes, 9.6 seconds) in the men’s U17 single. Meanwhile, Gabe Bell finished second in the men’s U17 novice single with a time of 5:56.1.

Oberly, Bell, Alex Francis, Kai Erskine and coxswain Danielle Woodhouse rowed the men’s U18 novice coxed quad to a third-place finish with a time of 4:09.4. Francis also raced the men’s open single, finishing fifth in his heat with a time of 4:47.4.

On the women’s side, Mirabel Palacios and Hope Merrigan finished third in their open novice double heat (5:21.2), and Palacios also earned third place in her heat in the women’s open single with a time of 5:19.7.

PA girls tennis

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles girls tennis team lost a pair of meets with first-place Bainbridge this weekend 5-2 and 7-0 in pro sets.

Port Angeles’ Cayleigh Alward won her singles match against Bainbridge’s Hazel Gori 6-1, 6-0, while Alyssan Larsen beat Claire Kwon 6-4, 7-6 (6-4).

In the pro sets, Brylie Martin had a good match against Maia Tappen of Bainbridge, falling 8-7.

Gladfelter to nationals

LOS ANGELES — Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter set the top NAIA time in the 10,000-meter run last week and qualified for the NAIA nationals May 20 in Asheville, N.C.

Gladfelter, running for Corban University in Salem, Ore., finished sixth overall in the open A division at the Brian Clay Invitational track meet at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles on Thursday with a personal-best time of 29 minutes, 43.1 seconds.

Earlier this year, Gladfelter, who ran track and cross-country for Port Angeles High School, was second at the NAIA indoor nationals in the 5,000 meters. Last year, he was sixth at the NAIA nationals in the 10,000 with a time of 30:29.85.

Pickleball tourney

SEQUIM — The Sequim Picklers’ annual Sequim Fling Pickleball Tournament will be held May 29-31 at the Carrie Blake Park courts in Sequim.

The three-day tournament will be played as round-robins, with playoffs for gold, silver and bronze medals. Age brackets will include: all ages, 50-plus and 60-plus.

Players are asked to self-rate. Previous tournament ratings will also be used to determine skill level. Brackets have been reformatted to start at the 2.5 skill level for both gendered and mixed doubles, and there will again be singles competition this year. Divisions may be adjusted based on the number of registrations.

New this year, pickleball clubs across the Olympic Peninsula are teaming up to create the Champion’s Cup. This “event within an event” will feature medalists from February’s Olympic Pickleball Tournament in Port Angeles, the Sequim Fling and the Port Townsend Pickleball Club’s annual tournament to crow the “Champions of Champions.”

The Champion’s Cup will be held Sept. 26-27 as part of 7 Cedars’ second annual PicklePalooza.

People can register for the Sequim Fling at www.pickleballtournaments.com.

SWGA results

SEQUIM — In SWGA “Throw out Three” Thursday play last week at Sunland Golf Club, Barbara Foster took first place gross with 84, while Cyndi Carpine was second with 90. In net play, Ruth Parcell was first with 66, while Patti Wells was second with 75.

Peninsula Daily News