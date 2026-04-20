ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Lane Helvey, Forks baseball; Matthew Miller, Port Angeles soccer

This week, we feature a pair of athletes who have been absolutely torrid since returning from spring break.

First, Lane Helvey of the Forks baseball team was a big part of the Spartans winning three straight Friday and Saturday by a cumulative score of 36-3. Helvey went 8-for-10 in the three games with seven runs scored, eight RBIs, two doubles and a triple.

Port Angeles soccer player Matthew Miller has been an athlete of the week in the past, and has been a star for the Roughriders for four years now. This season, he has upped his game to the stratosphere.

Against North Mason and Kingston on Friday and Saturday, Miller scored four goals in each game, his third and fourth “haul” (four-goal game) of the season. Miller has already set a new Port Angeles career goal-scoring record, and with 25 goals already this season, is on his way to breaking the single-season record of 30.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.