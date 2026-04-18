PREP SOCCER: Port Angeles swamps North Mason behind four goals from Matthew Miller

BELFAIR — The Port Angeles boys soccer team got its fifth win in a row, 5-1 over North Mason on Friday night, getting off to a fast start and getting another four goals from Matthew Miller, who now has 21 on the season.

It was Miller’s third four-goal game of the year. He also has four assists.

The Roughriders got on the board right away on a Miller goal in the fourth minutes on a through ball from Oliver Martinez, who got the assist. Miller got in behind the Bulldogs’ defense and scored with a shot to the far post.

Miller picked up his second goal on a Kanyon Anderson header assist to Miller, who settled the ball from the 10 yards out and volleyed a shot into the back of the next.

Martinez scored his first goal of the season in the 32nd minute on an assist from Miller, who passed the ball across the goal mouth from left to right. Martinez got the crossing pass and knocked it in to the far post.

The Bulldogs were able to score in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1, but Port Angeles quickly regained the momentum two minutes later on a long throw-in by Jay Lieberman. Miller headed the ball into the Bulldogs’ penalty box, and as North Mason’s keeper came out to try and get the ball, Miller headed it a second time into the empty net.

Finally, Miller finished off the scoring with another assist from Anderson.

Grant Butterworth said “Great team win. Very happy that everyone is staying focused,” said defensive back Grant Butterworth.

“Tonight was a great performance,” said Taihvan Lyle. “Lately, it’s been great to see everyone getting involved in these big wins. The amount of improvement from last year is incredible.”

The Riders play at 5:45 p.m. Saturday night against Kingston (1-7-0, 1-9-0) at the Monroe Playfields. The Riders (6-1-0, 8-1-0) next host Bainbridge (7-0, 8-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peninsula College.

Coach Chris Saari named Miller his offensive player of the match, Martinez, Anderson and Lieberman his transition players of the match and Lyle and Butterworth the defensive players of the match.