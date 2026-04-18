PREP BASEBALL: Roughriders rally to beat Vikings in 8 innings

Port Angeles’ Carson Waddell blocks the plate against North Kitsap but the ball gets away from him and the run scored. Waddell later had a huge play at the plate in the seventh inning to help send the game to extra innings. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Swipe or click to see more

Port Angeles’ Abe Brenkman hits a single down the left-field line against North Kitsap. Brenkman later came around to score. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Swipe or click to see more

Port Angeles’ Parker Pavlak successfully lays down a sacrifice bunt against North Kitsap at Civic Field in Port Angeles on Friday. Pavlak drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory over the Vikings. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Swipe or click to see more

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated later this weekend with Saturday’s games.

PORT ANGELES — The young Port Angeles baseball team has had some heartbreaking one-run losses this year.

On Friday, they Roughriders turned the tables, coming from three runs down and winning their game 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning against North Kitsap, completing a sweep against the Vikings and getting themselves right back in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Parker Pavlak had a huge game for the Riders, starting the game on the mound, dropping down two successful sacrifice bunts, beginning the play to throw out the go-ahead run at home plate in the top of the seventh inning, and finally winning the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

North Kitsap got up 5-2 after 4½ innings, but the Riders rallied in the bottom of the fifth with three runs with Ethan Swenson hitting a clutch two-run double and Pavlak coming in to score later on an error.

The Vikings nearly took the lead in the top of the seventh when they got a pair of singles and then a fly ball to left field. Pavlak got the ball in to catcher Carson Waddell to get a North Kitsap runner out at home to keep the score at 5-5.

The Riders were able to take advantage in the bottom of the eighth. Zach DeBray got on base on an error and Owen Leitz singled on a bunt to put two on. Carston Seibel sacrified to moved DeBray to third base with one out and after an intentional walk to get a force-out at every base, Pavlak hit the game-winning sac fly to left field.

It was a huge come-from-behind win for a team with four one-run losses this season.

Abe Brenkman finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. Leitz was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Bryce DeLeon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Pavlak finished 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI, a sac fly and two sacrifice bunts.

On the mound, Pavlak went 3⅓ innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs, while striking out six. Carston Seibel got the victory going the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out one.

The victory put the Riders’ record at 3-5 in league (6-6 overall). Port Angeles returns to league play Tuesday at Olympic (4-3, 5-6).

Port Angeles 6, North Kitsap 5

NK 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 5 9 5

PA 0 1 0 1 3 0 0 1 — 6 9 1

Pitching

PA — Pavlak 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 6 K; Seibel 4.2 IP, 5 H, ER, K.

Hitting

PA — Leitz 2-5, R; DeLeon 2-4, RBI; Brenkman 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB; Swenson 103, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Pavlak 1-2, R, RBI, SF.

Jefferson 7, Port Angeles 2

AUBURN — Port Angeles was four-hit in a nonleague game at Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.

Pavlak, Leitz, Seibel and DeLeon all had hits. Kody Williams and Seibel had RBIs.

On the mound, DeLeon went three innings, allowing five hits and one eanred run.

Jefferson 7, Port Angeles 2

PA 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 0

Jeff. 2 3 1 0 0 1 x — 7 10 0

Pitching

DeLeon 3 IP, 5 H, ER; DeBray 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER; Brenkman IP, H, 2 ER.

Hitting

PA — Pavlak 1-2; Leitz 1-1, BB; Seibel 1-4, RBI; DeLeon 1-1, R.

Forks 12, Coupeville 2

FORKS — The Forks baseball team won three straight, outscoring its opponents 36-3 on Friday and Saturday.

The Spartans completed their stellar weekend with a 12-2 win over Coupeville. Forks had just four hits but was helped by eight Coupeville errors.

Kaden Highfield hit a home run, while Lane Helvey went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Landen Olson started and went four innings with a hit, an earned run and nine strikeouts. Tannon Gaydeski pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Forks 12, Coupeville 2

CV 1 1 0 0 0 x x —2 2 8

Forks 2 7 0 0 3 x x — 12 4 1

Pitching

Olson 4 IP, H, ER, 9 K; Gaydeski IP, H, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Highfield 1-2, HR, 2 R, RBI; Helvey 2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Clark 1-1, 2 R.

Forks 13, North Beach 0

Forks 11, North Beach 1

NORTH BEACH — The Forks baseball team crushed North Beach 13-0 and 11-1 in a doubleheader Friday, allowing a combined five hits in the two games.

Helvey had a huge day, going 6-for-7 in the two games combined with five runs scored and seven RBIs.

In the 13-0 win, Connor Clark and Titus Rowley combined for a one-hitter. Clark went four innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Rowley went the final inning, striking out two.

Helvey went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs. Logan Ramsey hit a double and drove in two runs, while Gaydeski stole four bases.

In the 11-1 victory, Rowley started, going four innings and allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out seven. Highfield pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Helvey went 3-or-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Jacob Hoschar was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Mason Dent was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, and Daniel Pressely had a hit, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

The Spartans (4-2, 6-4) next host Raymond-South Bend (2-2, 4-6) at Fred Orr Park at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Forks 13, North Beach 0

Forks 1 2 0 3 7 x x — 13 7 0

NB 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 1 1

Pitching

Forks — Clark 4 IP, H, 7 K; Rowley IP, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Helvey 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R 4 RBI; Clark 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Dent 1-3, R, 2 RBI, SF; Ramsey 1-1, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Gaydeski 0-2, R, BB, 4 SB.

Forks 11, North Beach 1

Forks 2 2 0 4 2 1 x — 11 12 0

NB 1 0 0 0 0 0 x — 1 4 3

Pitching

Forks — Rowley 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K; Highfield 2 IP, 2 H, 5 K.

Hitting

Forks — Helvey 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hoschar 2-2 2B, 3B, RBI; Dent 2-3, R, 2 RBI, SF; Pressley 1-2, 2 R 3 SB.

Olympic 9, Sequim 4

Orting 11, Sequim 1

BREMERTON — The Sequim baseball team outhit Olympic, but the Trojans made their hits count in a 9-4 win over the Wolves on Saturday.

Logan Doyle hit a home run for the Wolves and drove in two runs. Duran Ward was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Clay Abrams was 2-for-3. Lincoln Bear hit a double.

Zeke Schmadeke started and went five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, while striking out sic. He was hurt by eight Sequim errors.

The Wolves struggled for offense Friday as Orting fired a two-hitter at Sequim on the road.

Schmadeke and William Kuperus each had singles. Schmadeke also had a stolen base and Kuperus scored the Wolves’ lone run. Bear had an RBI on a sac fly.

On the mound, Hunter Tennell went 2⅔ innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs while striking out one. Ward pitched two innings, allowing two hits and five earned runs while strike out two.

Sequim (4-4, 4-7) next play at Bainbridge (8-0, 10-3) on Tuesday.

Olympic 9, Sequim 4

Seq. 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 4 7 8

Oly. 2 0 2 0 4 1 x — 9 6 1

Pitching

Seq. — Schmadeke 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Oase IP, H.

Hitting

Seq. — Doyle 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Ward 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Abrams 2-3; Bear 1-4, 2B.

Orting 11, Sequim 1

Seq. 0 0 1 0 0 x x — 1 2 2

Ort. 0 3 5 0 3 x x — 11 7 0

Pitching

Seq. — Tennell 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, K; Ward 2 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

Seq. — Schmadeke 1-2, SB; Kuperus 1-2, R; Bear 0-1, RBI, SF.