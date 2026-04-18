LETTER: Yes for library

I am a lifelong library user and have worked for more than 35 years as a librarian, library manager and library director in three counties in the Pacific Northwest.

Sadly, my career has included times when the communities in which I lived failed to pass library funding measures, and I have experienced first-hand the devastating effects of such reductions and closures.

Libraries provide critical services to citizens of all ages, and they are an indicator of a healthy and proud community.

We need to use our voices and our votes to protect a local treasure that benefits everyone, particularly at this time, when so many public services are disappearing and inflation is rising.

The Argument Against statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet is misinformed and misleading.

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) has a proven track record as a responsible steward of public funds and operates in a deliberate and transparent manner. NOLS has clearly defined values, strategic and fiscal plans, and is fully transparent.

Visit www.nols.org to see for yourself, regarding policies, operations, budgeting and auditing.

The library has made strategic use of funding and reserves to bridge a 16-year gap of shrinking levies and now asks voters to lift the levy rate to a level that is lower than the one approved in 2010. The library is only asking for what is needed.

Please vote yes before April 28.

For your library, for yourself and for your community.

Margaret Jakubcin

Port Angeles