LETTER: Support library

I am writing to encourage all readers and library users to empower yourself and our community in support of the library levy lift.

Get your ballot filled out and submitted. Vote yes.

Do not let the no-tax folks prevail because you are unmotivated to get your vote in.

Almost all my recreational reading comes through our library. I figure every book I borrow from the library is less money going to Jeff Bezos. I don’t need to own the book, just read it and share with others.

In comparison to other taxed services on my property tax statement, our library system is inexpensive. Compared to the library system, we pay about 2.7 times more for roads, 4.5 times more for schools, 5.1 times more for the fire district and 2.6 times for the hospital.

Every time I visit our library, it is bustling with activity; computers are being used, kids are enjoying and exploring.

It’s worth my tax dollars and worth your vote.

Liam Antrim

Sequim