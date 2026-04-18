LETTER: Community hub

Our libraries lift the whole county, creating vital multi-functional community hubs that enhance the area and attract new residents, and thus, increase our tax base.

For the small cost of roughly $6 per month, you have access to a multitude of both fiction and nonfiction adult books, ebooks, magazines, movies, music, children’s and YA materials and activities as well as free WiFi, printing and copy machines, databases, health and homebound services.

Try fitting all that into your personal budget for $6 a month.

As a retired librarian, I know the value of public libraries should not be underestimated.

As an integral part of a community, libraries far exceed the cost of maintaining their budgets.

Don’t miss the opportunity to keep Clallam County a viable, welcoming, attractive place to live and grow.

Be smart, vote yes.

Constance Farr

Port Angeles