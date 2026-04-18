LETTER: Fund library shortfall

I am writing to express my support for Proposition 1, the North Olympic Library System levy lid lift.

Support of our community institutions such as schools, hospitals and libraries are vital to our society.

Encouraging child literacy through the summer reading program, providing meeting space for community groups and just being a quiet space are all important features that go beyond the library’s collection of books.

While serving on the NOLS board of directors for 10 years, I was struck by how fiscally careful the library was with public funds.

With Initiative 747 imposed limits, income from property taxes rose only 16 percent since the last levy lift in 2010 while the state’s minimum wage has risen 103 percent and the library’s liability insurance has risen 320 percent.

In spite of the disproportionate balance sheet, the staff continue to provide a library of which we can all be proud.

Unfortunately, such an imbalance must eventually impact the services that can be provided to our community.

Please help correct the funding shortfall by voting yes on Proposition 1.

Mark Urnes

Port Angeles