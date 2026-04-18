LETTER: Yes for libraries

What do I see when I visit our North Olympic Peninsula libraries?

I see kids tucked in nooks, immersed in books. I see seniors scanning shelves of DVDs for take-home viewing. I see newspapers and magazines being read for free, no subscription needed. I see banks of computers in use. I see shelves of books and DVDs on hold for easy pickup.

I see staff eager to answer questions from the simplest to the most complex.

Now visualize what we will see if the April 28 levy doesn’t pass.

Looks pretty grim, right?

Fewer books and DVDs on hold, fewer magazines to choose from, fewer staff to answer your questions or assist with computers. Maybe even fewer hours for your branch to be open.

The choice is in your hands.

Vote yes for the North Olympic Library System levy as soon as your ballot arrives and before April 28.

Barbara VanderWerf

Sequim