TRACK & FIELD: Port Angeles boys, girls excel on senior night

Riders senior Brody Pierce swept the jump events in a five-school track and field meet at Port Angeles High School.

PORT ANGELES — The Class of 2026 stepped up on their senior night and with a little help from some of their underclassmen teammates, the Roughrider boys and girls produced excellent performances in a five-school meet at Port Angeles High School on Thursday.

Highlighted by strong performances in the sprints, long distances and the jumps, the Rider boys surged to a team victory with 85.6 points, well ahead of North Kitsap’s 50.9. Crescent’s boys and girls also competed at the meet.

Senior Brody Pierce swept the high jump, triple jump and long jump events, setting a personal best in the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 10-inches.

Pierce also teammed with Liam Wilson, Hunter Eller and Chayce Wilson to win the 4×100 relay in a time of 44.75 seconds.

Senior Andre Campbell set a new best time in the 1,600 (4:39.40), just ahead of classmate Easton Dempsey with his own personal best time (4:39.43).

Campbell also claimed the 800, while Dempsey was tops in the 400.

Senior Max DeLano posted a throw of 113-06 to take the discus, while Jude Wallace cleared 11-06 in the pole vault.

Crescent’s strongest boys performer, junior John Lium set two personal bests: coming in second in the high jump (5-06) and tying for seventh with teammate Eli Thompson, who also set a new best, in the long jump (16-06.25).

In the girls portion of the meet, North Mason edged the Riders 54-50 for first place with North Kitsap third at 42 points and Crescent turning in a solid 28 points.

Riders’ senior Brooke Pierce was tops in the high jump (4-08) and set a personal best 32-3.5 to take second in the triple jump.

Senior Teanna Clark collected a javelin win with a throw of 119-01 and set a personal best with a runner-up finish in the discus (90-11).

Senior Leia Larson ran down a win in the 800 meters in 2:37.89, while sophomore Storey Schmidt ran to a 400 meter win in 1:06.61.

Crescent senior Naomii Sprague was the meet’s top individual performer with four event victories.

Sprague swept the 100 hurdles with a new best time of 16.64 and the 300 in 49.65. She also won the triple jump (32-8.5) and the long jump (14-09)

Alexis Dunavant also had a strong showing, setting a new best mark of 97-10 to win the discus and throwing the shot 31-5.25, good for second place.