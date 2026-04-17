PREPS: Anderson converts twice from the spot in big Sequim win

Sequim sophomore Colten Anderson bolts for the goal while being chased by Kingston defenders. Anderson earned and converted a penalty kick, the first of two penalty-kick goals for the striker in the Wolves’ 5-0 shutout of the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

SEQUIM — Sophomore Colten Anderson scored twice from the penalty spot and Sequim dispatched a typically tough Kingston side with ease in a 5-0 Olympic League boys soccer triumph at home Thursday night.

“Sequim opened the scoring following a great run from Colten Anderson into the box before being fouled, Anderson stepped up and scored the PK,” coach Ian McCallum said.

“Sequim had a number of chances, with some great saves from Kingston GK, before [a pair of] goals from Aaiden Galvin and [another from] Sebastian Buhrer put the Wolves up 4-0 at the half.”

McCallum said the Wolves made full use of their bench in the second half before Anderson notched his second penalty kick of the game to finish out the scoring.

“Other notable performances for the Wolves were from central defensive pair of Finn Braaten and Ayden Peters and midfielders Colten Wagner and Max Stanford. Goalkeepers Kaiden Tosland and Joseph Henninger had shutouts for the Wolves,” McCallum said.

Earlier in the week, a Josh Alacaraz penalty kick stood up and Tosland earned the shutout for Sequim in a 1-0 road win at Bremerton.

The Wolves (4-2) host the Knights tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Port Angeles 4, North Kitsap 2

POULSBO — The Roughriders earned a road win with a come-from-behind performance against the Vikings.

Carston Seibel put Port Angeles on top early with an RBI single in the first inning.

The Riders reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth as Ethan Swenson came through with an RBI single down the left-field line and Bryce DeLeon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Abe Brenkman notched two hits, including an insurance run RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Brayden Martin earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while serving up seven strikeouts.

Swenson locked down the save, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the bottom of the seventh.

Port Angeles (2-5, 5-5) visits Thomas Jefferson of Federal Way today.

Olympic 14, Sequim 6

SEQUIM — The Trojans’ nine-run fifth inning turned the tables on the Wolves in an Olympic League loss on Thursday.

Sequim allowed four straight singles to open the frame, hit five total batters and let another reach via error before stopping the bleeding.

Lincoln Bear went 3-for-3 for the Wolves with a double and two RBIs. Zeke Schmadeke had two hits and a walk, drove in a pair of runs and scored another in the loss.

Sequim (4-3, 4-5) visits Bainbridge on Tuesday.

Calendar

Baseball: Port Angeles at Thomas Jefferson, 1 p.m.; Coupeville at Forks, 1:30 p.m.; Sequim at Olympic, noon; Port Angeles at Thomas Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Softball: Sequim at Fife, 1 p.m.; Coupeville at Forks, Fred Orr Park, 1:30 p.m.,

Boys Soccer: Bremerton at Sequim, 5:30 p.m.; Kingston at Port Angeles, 5:45 p.m. (Monroe Soccer Pitch).

Track & Field: Port Angeles, Sequim at Li’l Norway at Poulsbo, 10 a.m.; Port Angeles, Clallam Bay, Neah Bay, Crescent, Forks at Forks Lions Club Invitational, 11 a.m.